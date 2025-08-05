Georgia man arrested for threats to Jewish and Black people, visited synagogues

A Georgia man has been arrested after posting violent threats against Jews and Black people on social media and visiting multiple Jewish facilities in the Atlanta area, according to federal prosecutors.

Christopher Robertson, 42, of Fairburn, made his initial court appearance on Monday on charges of communicating interstate threats. Robertson, who also goes by the name James Lomak, was taken into custody on Friday after a “lengthy standoff” with the FBI, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

According to court documents, Robertson entered the gated parking area of the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta on July 30 without permission and identified himself to security as the “official spokesperson for the white race.”

After being told to leave, he drove to The Temple, a nearby synagogue, where he again made derogatory comments and asked to speak to a rabbi before leaving when confronted by an officer.

Federal officials say Robertson later posted antisemitic videos to social media, including one in which he sang violent threats against Jews and another showing him holding a loaded pistol while vowing to “fight, die, and kill” for the white race.

His online statements triggered additional patrols at around 80 Jewish facilities in the Atlanta area.

On Thursday, Robertson entered a Chabad center in Peachtree City. Staff members barricaded themselves while the rabbi called 911. Robertson recorded the encounter and posted it on Facebook, repeating antisemitic rhetoric and identifying himself as a “delegate of the white race.”

A day later, he posted another video threatening to murder Black people who “lash out” at white people. That evening, a federal warrant was issued for his arrest. When agents attempted to detain him at his home, Robertson barricaded himself inside before eventually surrendering. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

“The allegations against Robertson, which include menacing visits to Jewish facilities and vile online threats against Jews and Blacks, are of great concern,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg.