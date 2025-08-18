Hijacked crane causes multiple crashes on I-10 in Louisiana; suspect arrested

A hijacked crane caused several crashes on Interstate 10 in Louisiana, leading to injuries and major damage before the suspect was taken into custody, according to Louisiana State Police.

The incident happened at around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday near Louisiana Highway 108 in Vinton. State Police said 37-year-old Matthew Vincent manipulated the boom of a construction crane into the westbound lanes of I-10, where vehicles struck the equipment.

One vehicle was hit first, followed by three additional crashes. Two people were injured and significant property damage was reported.

Troopers said construction work was not taking place at the time and the crane was not being operated by construction personnel.

Detectives later found a Ram pickup truck key fob inside the crane and located the suspect’s truck stuck in a nearby field. Vincent was found close to the crash site and the key fob was confirmed to belong to his vehicle.

Investigators determined that Vincent had driven off Louisiana Highway 108 through a field before abandoning his truck, crossing the interstate, and unlawfully entering the crane in the work zone.

The suspect was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges including burglary, aggravated obstruction of a highway, negligent injuring, hit and run driving, criminal mischief, and pedestrian on the interstate.

State Police said the investigation is ongoing and detectives are looking into the possibility of an accomplice. Anyone who observed suspicious activity in the area is urged to contact Louisiana State Police.