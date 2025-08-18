US News
Hurricane Erin prompts watches for North Carolina coast
Tropical storm and storm surge watches have been issued for North Carolina’s Outer Banks as Hurricane Erin moves closer, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Tropical storm watches were issued for Beaufort Inlet to Duck in North Carolina, including Pamlico Sound, where coastal flooding and tropical storm conditions are possible beginning late Wednesday. A storm surge watch has also been issued for Cape Lookout to Duck.
In its 5 p.m. advisory Monday, the NHC said Hurricane Erin remains a powerful Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds near 140 mph. The system is expected to retain major hurricane strength through midweek as it moves northwest before turning northward later this week.
Forecasters said Bermuda should also monitor the storm closely, with strong winds possible starting Thursday. Erin’s expanding wind field is expected to generate dangerous surf and rip currents along much of the U.S. East Coast, the Bahamas, Bermuda, and Atlantic Canada over the coming days.
Bands of heavy rain are forecast to bring flash and urban flooding to Hispaniola through tonight, and to the Turks and Caicos, the southeast Bahamas, and parts of the central Bahamas through Tuesday.
Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Turks and Caicos and southeast Bahamas this evening, with possible tropical storm conditions reaching the central Bahamas later tonight into Tuesday.
The NHC warned that Erin will continue to produce rough ocean conditions across the western Atlantic, urging beachgoers to heed warnings from lifeguards and local officials.
Hurricane Erin prompts watches for North Carolina coast
Security officer killed, suspect dead after shooting at hospital in Enid, Oklahoma
‘Ketamine Queen’ to plead guilty in case tied to Matthew Perry’s overdose death
Texas declares end to measles outbreak that sickened hundreds
Most Viewed
-
World1 week ago
5 Al Jazeera journalists killed in Israeli strike in Gaza
-
World3 days ago
5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Queensland, felt in Brisbane
-
US News1 week ago
Landslide triggers local tsunami in Southeast Alaska
-
Legal5 days ago
Virginia man fires at officers trying to serve warrant, injuring 3
-
World1 week ago
Strong earthquake hits western Turkey, killing at least 1
-
Legal5 days ago
Texas Amber Alert: 16-year-old Skye Meiler missing in Spring
-
World5 days ago
US drone flies over central Mexico in operation requested by Mexican government
-
US News1 week ago
Erin forecast to become 1st major hurricane of 2025 Atlantic season