US News
Judge Frank Caprio, known for compassion and viral courtroom moments, dies at 88
Judge Frank Caprio, the longtime Providence, Rhode Island judge whose compassion in the courtroom made him a beloved figure around the world, has died at the age of 88 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his family announced.
In a statement posted on Wednesday to his Facebook page, the family said Caprio “passed away peacefully” and will be remembered for his “compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people.”
The post described him as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, adding: “His warmth, humor, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him.”
On Tuesday, Caprio had shared a video from his hospital bed, telling supporters he had suffered a setback.
“Unfortunately, I’ve had a setback, I’m back in the hospital,” Caprio said. “I’m coming to you again asking you to remember me in your prayers once more. … I’m a great believer in the power of prayers. I think the almighty above is looking over us, so remember me please.”
Caprio served for decades as the chief judge of the Providence Municipal Court, where his compassionate handling of minor offenses, often forgiving fines or reducing penalties for those facing hardship, was captured on the television program Caught in Providence.
Clips from the show spread widely online, earning him international recognition for his empathy and humor on the bench.
Beyond his televised work, Caprio was active in community service and legal education. He practiced law for more than 50 years, taught political science at Providence College, and was appointed to the Rhode Island Board of Governors for Higher Education.
Caprio is survived by his wife, Joyce, along with five children, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
“He led from the bench with compassion and justice, treating everyone before him in the court with dignity and respect,” Rhode Island Secretary of State Gregg Amore said. “My thoughts are with his family and friends. He will be missed.”
this dad is a legend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nRQ6nLYxvL— non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) January 24, 2024
