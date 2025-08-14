Business
Louisiana sues Roblox over unsafe environment for minors
Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill filed a lawsuit against Roblox Corporation, accusing the gaming platform of facilitating child sexual exploitation and failing to implement basic safeguards to protect minors.
In a statement on Thursday, Murrill called Roblox “a breeding ground for sex predators,” alleging the company prioritizes “user growth, revenue, and profits over child safety.”
The lawsuit, filed in Livingston Parish, seeks restitution, civil penalties, and injunctive relief requiring Roblox to implement effective safeguards to protect children, as well as other remedies including damages and attorneys’ fees.
According to the complaint, Roblox markets itself as the “#1 gaming site for kids and teens” while knowingly allowing harmful content and predator activity to flourish.
The suit cites incidents in Louisiana, including a July arrest in which a suspect was allegedly using Roblox with voice-altering technology to lure minors. It alleges the platform lacks effective age verification, fails to restrict adult contact with children, and hosts sexually explicit games and groups.
While Roblox has long faced accusations over inadequate child safety on its platform, the filing follows a recent crackdown by the company on so-called “vigilantes,” players who attempt to catch child predators, which has sparked renewed controversy.
Recently, a YouTuber known as Schlep, who gained a following for attempting to catch predators in Roblox, was banned from the platform after receiving a cease-and-desist letter from the company.
Roblox said Wednesday it acted because vigilantes had begun simulating inappropriate conversations and directing users to other platforms, which it said created “an unsafe environment” and violated its policies.
The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office argues the company’s practices amount to deceptive trade and negligence under state law, and that Roblox has “created an abusive and unsafe environment for children.” The suit seeks a jury trial.
