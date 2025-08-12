Legal
Police investigate possible shooting near medical center in Wichita, Kansas
A possible shooting has been reported outside a medical center in Wichita, Kansas, though it remains unclear if there are any victims, according to preliminary reports.
The incident was reported at around 7:30 p.m. local time on Monday near Wesley Medical Center, east of downtown Wichita.
Police crime scene tape stretched from outside the emergency room area of the complex to a McDonald’s restaurant located in front of the medical center.
Authorities have not confirmed whether a shooting occurred or if anyone was injured. No official statements have been released by the Wichita Police Department.
Law enforcement and emergency personnel were seen in the area between Central Avenue and North Hillside Street. No arrests have been reported.
