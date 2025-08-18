Security officer killed, suspect dead after shooting at hospital in Enid, Oklahoma

A hospital security officer was killed and a suspect fatally shot by police after an exchange of gunfire inside a hospital in Enid, Oklahoma, according to officials.

The shooting happened on Sunday night after Enid police responded to a domestic disturbance near East Walnut Avenue and North 12th Street, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Officers said they later found the suspect’s vehicle outside the INTEGRIS Health Enid Hospital. When they attempted to make contact, the suspect fired at officers and then entered the hospital, where he fired multiple gunshots.

A hospital public safety officer, identified as 72-year-old J.W. Bode, suffered from an apparent gunshot wound and later died of his injuries.

Enid police then confronted the suspect, leading to an officer-involved shooting in which the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said no patients or medical staff were injured.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the case remains under investigation. Enid is a city in north-central Oklahoma, about 85 miles north of Oklahoma City.