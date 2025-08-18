US News
Explosion reported as cargo ship catches fire in Baltimore Harbor
A cargo ship caught fire in Baltimore Harbor near the Francis Scott Key Bridge, according to officials. No injuries have been reported.
The Maryland Department of Emergency Management said Monday it was aware of the cargo ship fire near the Baltimore harbor and reported no injuries or property damage beyond the vessel.
The Baltimore City Fire Department told WJZ-TV that an under-deck fire produced heavy smoke, though it has not been confirmed as an explosion. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
The reported blast occurred at about 6:28 p.m. and was captured on a camera overlooking the Chesapeake Bay. Footage showed a large fireball rising from the ship’s forward hold.
Some residents reported an explosion when the fire broke out. “It shook my whole house,” said local resident Noah Bennet.
Maritime expert Sal Mercogliano said the vessel involved may be the MV W Sapphire, a bulk carrier bound for Mauritius. The ship has been escorted off Fort Howard, and fire crews and U.S. Coast Guard vessels are on scene.
The incident occurred near the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed in March 2024 after being struck by a container ship, killing six construction workers and disrupting traffic at the Port of Baltimore for months.
WATCH: Explosion aboard cargo ship near the Baltimore Harbor pic.twitter.com/IG60GREcPy— BNO News Live (@BNODesk) August 18, 2025
How Advanced Seafood Distribution Software Keeps You Ahead of Demand
What Is a Pour-Over Will? Benefits and How It Works
Worker Safety: Lessons from Michigan Workplace Accident Lawsuits
Rectangular Large Mirror for Wall – Transforming Spaces with Style
Most Viewed
-
World1 week ago
5 Al Jazeera journalists killed in Israeli strike in Gaza
-
World3 days ago
5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Queensland, felt in Brisbane
-
US News1 week ago
Landslide triggers local tsunami in Southeast Alaska
-
Legal5 days ago
Virginia man fires at officers trying to serve warrant, injuring 3
-
World1 week ago
Strong earthquake hits western Turkey, killing at least 1
-
Legal5 days ago
Texas Amber Alert: 16-year-old Skye Meiler missing in Spring
-
World5 days ago
US drone flies over central Mexico in operation requested by Mexican government
-
US News1 week ago
Erin forecast to become 1st major hurricane of 2025 Atlantic season