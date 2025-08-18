Explosion reported as cargo ship catches fire in Baltimore Harbor

A cargo ship caught fire in Baltimore Harbor near the Francis Scott Key Bridge, according to officials. No injuries have been reported.

The Maryland Department of Emergency Management said Monday it was aware of the cargo ship fire near the Baltimore harbor and reported no injuries or property damage beyond the vessel.

The Baltimore City Fire Department told WJZ-TV that an under-deck fire produced heavy smoke, though it has not been confirmed as an explosion. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The reported blast occurred at about 6:28 p.m. and was captured on a camera overlooking the Chesapeake Bay. Footage showed a large fireball rising from the ship’s forward hold.

Some residents reported an explosion when the fire broke out. “It shook my whole house,” said local resident Noah Bennet.

Maritime expert Sal Mercogliano said the vessel involved may be the MV W Sapphire, a bulk carrier bound for Mauritius. The ship has been escorted off Fort Howard, and fire crews and U.S. Coast Guard vessels are on scene.

The incident occurred near the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed in March 2024 after being struck by a container ship, killing six construction workers and disrupting traffic at the Port of Baltimore for months.