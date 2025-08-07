Shots fired, home on fire in active situation in Glenwood, Iowa

An active law enforcement situation is underway in Glenwood, Iowa, following reports of gunfire and a house on fire, according to officials and witnesses.

At 7:50 p.m. local time on Wednesday, Mills County Emergency Management issued an alert urging the public to avoid the area around 405 North Grove, citing an “active law enforcement situation.” Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area.

Footage taken at the scene by Renae Sue Turner showed emergency crews responding as flames engulfed a home, with one person being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher.

Authorities have not released further details about the incident, including the identity of the possible suspect or the number of victims. The circumstances leading up to the response remain unknown.

Glenwood is a small city in southwest Iowa, located about 20 miles southeast of Omaha, Nebraska. It serves as the county seat of Mills County and has a population of roughly 5,000 residents.