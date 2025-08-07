Legal
Shots fired, home on fire in active situation in Glenwood, Iowa
An active law enforcement situation is underway in Glenwood, Iowa, following reports of gunfire and a house on fire, according to officials and witnesses.
At 7:50 p.m. local time on Wednesday, Mills County Emergency Management issued an alert urging the public to avoid the area around 405 North Grove, citing an “active law enforcement situation.” Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area.
Footage taken at the scene by Renae Sue Turner showed emergency crews responding as flames engulfed a home, with one person being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher.
Authorities have not released further details about the incident, including the identity of the possible suspect or the number of victims. The circumstances leading up to the response remain unknown.
Glenwood is a small city in southwest Iowa, located about 20 miles southeast of Omaha, Nebraska. It serves as the county seat of Mills County and has a population of roughly 5,000 residents.
Shots fired, home on fire in active situation in Glenwood, Iowa
United Airlines halts all U.S. mainline departures due to tech issue
US embassy worker extradited for smuggling drugs to NY airport
Fort Bliss soldier charged with trying to give tank secrets to Russia
Most Viewed
-
Breaking News1 week ago
Tsunami alerts for Pacific, including U.S. West Coast and Hawaii, after Russia quake
-
Legal1 week ago
5 killed, including NYPD officer and the suspect, in Midtown Manhattan shooting
-
World6 days ago
Over 20 injured after amusement ride collapses in Saudi Arabia
-
US News1 week ago
Small plane crashes into car in southern Florida, 7 hospitalized
-
Health1 week ago
Cambodia reports 14th human H5N1 bird flu infection in 2025
-
World1 week ago
Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes remote area in South Pacific; no tsunami threat
-
World1 week ago
3 killed, 10 injured in mass shooting at Turks and Caicos nightclub
-
World1 week ago
Gunmen kill 17, injure 14 in bar massacre in Ecuador