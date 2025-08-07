Suspect indicted in killing of Israeli Embassy staffers in D.C.

A federal grand jury has indicted Elias Rodriguez, who is accused of killing two Israeli Embassy staffers outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. in May, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Rodriguez, 31, has been charged with murder of a foreign official, hate crimes, firearms offenses, first-degree murder, and assault with intent to kill, the Justice Department announced on Thursday.

The indictment alleges that on May 21, Rodriguez purchased a ticket to the American Jewish Committee’s Young Diplomats Reception at the Capital Jewish Museum. After the event, Rodriguez approached embassy staff members Yaron Lischinsky, Sarah Milgrim, and two others as they left the reception and fired about 20 shots.

Lischinsky and Milgrim were shot multiple times and killed, while the other two individuals escaped unharmed.

Article continues below the player

Rodriguez was arrested at the scene after reportedly telling a police officer, “I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza.” Authorities later found that Rodriguez had posted a statement on his X account advocating violence against Israelis.

The Justice Department said Rodriguez had previously been charged by complaint with murder of a foreign official, firearm offenses, and first-degree murder on May 22.

“This office will leave no stone unturned in its effort to bring justice to the innocent victims of Elias Rodriguez,” U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro for the District of Columbia said. “The hate charges shed further light on his evil intent in the killing of innocent victims.”