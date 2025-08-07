Legal
Suspect indicted in killing of Israeli Embassy staffers in D.C.
A federal grand jury has indicted Elias Rodriguez, who is accused of killing two Israeli Embassy staffers outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. in May, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
Rodriguez, 31, has been charged with murder of a foreign official, hate crimes, firearms offenses, first-degree murder, and assault with intent to kill, the Justice Department announced on Thursday.
The indictment alleges that on May 21, Rodriguez purchased a ticket to the American Jewish Committee’s Young Diplomats Reception at the Capital Jewish Museum. After the event, Rodriguez approached embassy staff members Yaron Lischinsky, Sarah Milgrim, and two others as they left the reception and fired about 20 shots.
Lischinsky and Milgrim were shot multiple times and killed, while the other two individuals escaped unharmed.
Rodriguez was arrested at the scene after reportedly telling a police officer, “I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza.” Authorities later found that Rodriguez had posted a statement on his X account advocating violence against Israelis.
The Justice Department said Rodriguez had previously been charged by complaint with murder of a foreign official, firearm offenses, and first-degree murder on May 22.
“This office will leave no stone unturned in its effort to bring justice to the innocent victims of Elias Rodriguez,” U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro for the District of Columbia said. “The hate charges shed further light on his evil intent in the killing of innocent victims.”
Suspect indicted in killing of Israeli Embassy staffers in D.C.
NOAA keeps above-normal forecast for Atlantic hurricane season
Netanyahu says Israel will take full control of Gaza
3 dead in murder-suicide at mobile home park in central Delaware
Most Viewed
-
Breaking News1 week ago
Tsunami alerts for Pacific, including U.S. West Coast and Hawaii, after Russia quake
-
Legal1 week ago
5 killed, including NYPD officer and the suspect, in Midtown Manhattan shooting
-
World1 week ago
Over 20 injured after amusement ride collapses in Saudi Arabia
-
Health1 week ago
Cambodia reports 14th human H5N1 bird flu infection in 2025
-
World1 week ago
Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes remote area in South Pacific; no tsunami threat
-
World1 week ago
Gunmen kill 17, injure 14 in bar massacre in Ecuador
-
US News1 week ago
Toddler killed, 14 injured after vehicle crashes into restaurant in Illinois
-
US News1 week ago
25 injured after Delta flight hits severe turbulence over Wyoming