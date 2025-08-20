Texas Capitol evacuated after shooting threat during protest

Parts of the Texas Capitol in Austin were evacuated after reports of an active shooter threat, according to local media.

KAAB reporter Yami Virgin said during a livestream on Tuesday from the Capitol that people inside had been told to evacuate because of an active shooter threat.

A protest in support of State Representative Nicole Collier was moved outside as a result. Protest organizer Melody Tremallo told KEYE she had been shown a video of the “imminent shooter threat.”

Collier, a Democrat from Fort Worth, has been staging a protest inside the House chamber in opposition to new rules imposed by Republican Speaker Dustin Burrows. The rules require Democratic lawmakers who participated in a quorum break to accept a Department of Public Safety escort before leaving the chamber.

The protest follows a Republican-backed redistricting plan, supported by President Donald Trump, which would create five additional GOP-leaning Texas congressional seats ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Authorities have not released additional details about the nature of the threat, including whether any suspects have been identified.