Texas declares end to measles outbreak that sickened hundreds

Texas health officials have declared an end to this year’s measles outbreak in West Texas after more than 42 days passed without a new case, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

As of Monday, a total of 762 cases were confirmed since the outbreak began in late January. More than two-thirds involved children, and 99 people were hospitalized. Two school-aged children died.

The outbreak also spread to New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Kansas, where more than 100 additional cases and one death in New Mexico were reported. In the neighboring Mexican state of Chihuahua, officials reported nearly 3,800 cases and 13 deaths, which they said were initially connected to the Texas outbreak.

Texas health officials noted that public health professionals consider an outbreak over after 42 days with no new cases, double the maximum incubation period for measles.

Article continues below the player

“I want to highlight the tireless work of the public health professionals across the state who contributed to the containment of one of the most contagious viruses,” said DSHS Commissioner Jennifer Shuford. “We arrived at this point through a comprehensive outbreak response that included testing, vaccination, disease monitoring and educating the public about measles through awareness campaigns.”

Shuford warned that the end of this outbreak does not eliminate the risk of measles, citing ongoing outbreaks elsewhere in North America and globally. Officials said additional cases are likely this year.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness that can cause severe complications, particularly in children. About one in five children infected during outbreaks require hospital care, and one in 20 develop pneumonia. In rare cases, measles can lead to brain swelling, death, or pregnancy complications, including premature birth and low birth weight.