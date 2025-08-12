Politics
Texas House Democrats plan return after stalling redistricting bill
Texas House Democrats are planning to return to the state after a weeks-long absence that halted legislative business, according to local media.
KTRK, citing multiple sources, reported that while Democrats have yet to announce when they will return, they consider their objectives met by bringing the first special legislative session to a close.
On Tuesday, the Texas House again failed to reach a quorum, with 95 members in attendance. Later the same day, the Texas Senate approved a new congressional map favoring Republicans in advance of the 2026 midterm elections. Senate Democrats left the chamber in protest, though enough members remained to maintain a quorum.
More than 50 House Democrats left Texas in late July to prevent passage of House Bill 4, which would redraw the state’s congressional maps mid-decade. The proposal, backed by President Donald Trump, could add up to five Republican-leaning seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Texas House requires 100 members present to conduct legislation, but with 88 Republicans, the absence of at least 51 Democrats prevented action.
Democrats traveled to cities including Chicago, Albany, and Boston, calling the map a “racist, gerrymandered” attempt to secure Republican dominance.
Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to issue civil arrest warrants to compel their return, though such warrants have no effect outside Texas.
Abbott also petitioned the Texas Supreme Court to remove House Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Gene Wu from office, alleging abandonment of duty. Attorney General Ken Paxton has separately sought to vacate the seats of 13 Democratic members.
