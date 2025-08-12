Train carrying hazardous materials derails in north-central Texas

A train has derailed in north-central Texas, with several cars carrying hazardous materials, though no leaks have been reported, according to officials.

The derailment occurred at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday over a railroad bridge on Coalville Road in Palo Pinto County, east of the city of Gordon. The area is located about 60 miles west of Fort Worth.

KTVT, citing Union Pacific officials, reported that 35 train cars went off the tracks, some of which were carrying hazardous materials. No injuries have been reported.

According to Palo Pinto County emergency response officials, none of the cars are leaking contents and no evacuations have been ordered for the surrounding area. The incident is being handled as a hazmat situation.

Article continues below the player

Aerial footage showed multiple railcars, including tanker cars and freight cars, piled on top of each other in a wooded area, some overturned and damaged. Several tankers appeared dented.

In one section of the track, a line of freight cars was visibly buckled, and smoke could be seen rising from at least two areas, including what appeared to be a brush fire spreading near the derailment site.

Emergency responders could be seen working around the scattered wreckage, and nearby access roads were blocked off. The fires appeared to be in vegetated areas near the tracks, though it was unclear if they involved any of the derailed cars.