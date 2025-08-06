Tropical wave off Africa could develop over Atlantic, NHC says

A tropical wave emerging off the coast of West Africa and currently moving through the Cabo Verde Islands is being monitored by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) for potential development later this week.

The disturbance has been given a low (0%) chance of formation over the next 48 hours, but a medium (50%) chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next seven days as it moves westward across the central Atlantic, according to the NHC.

Forecasters say the system is embedded within a broader zone of instability. Although current convection remains unorganized, conditions could gradually become more favorable as the system moves into warmer waters and encounters less dry air.

Tropical waves emerging off the coast of West Africa are a key focus for U.S. forecasters during hurricane season, as they often serve as the initial seed for tropical cyclones.

Article continues below the player

These waves, carried westward by trade winds, frequently move into the Atlantic’s Main Development Region, an area known for favorable conditions such as warm sea surface temperatures and low wind shear. Many of the Atlantic’s most significant storms have originated from these African easterly waves.