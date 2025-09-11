Legal
11-year-old fatally shot while ringing doorbells in Houston
An 11-year-old boy was fatally shot in Houston after ringing doorbells in a neighborhood and running away, according to police.
The shooting happened at around 10:55 p.m. on Saturday in the 9700 block of Racine Street, according to Houston city officials. The boy, whose identity has not yet been released, was taken to a hospital where he died on Sunday.
Officers were told the child was ringing doorbells of homes in the area and running away. A witness stated the boy was running from a house, after ringing the doorbell, just prior to suffering a gunshot wound.
A person was detained at the scene for questioning and later released, officials said. According to KPRC, several weapons were recovered from the suspect’s home.
KPRC also reported that the child was struck multiple times before being taken to the hospital. Police have not filed charges and the investigation remains ongoing.
Houston police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
