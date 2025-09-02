Legal
Phoenix police say 2 officers, suspect injured in apartment shootout
Two police officers and a suspect were hospitalized after an exchange of gunfire during the execution of a search warrant in Phoenix, Arizona, according to officials.
The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex near 17th Avenue and Tonto Street, in the central part of Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Police said members of the Special Assignment Unit were serving a search warrant in connection with an unrelated investigation when someone inside an apartment opened fire. Officers then returned fire.
Two officers were injured and taken to the hospital. Police did not say whether their injuries were from gunfire or another cause.
Three people inside the apartment were detained, including one who was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
A heavy police presence remained in the area, including a mobile command unit and armored officers. Authorities have not released the suspects’ identities or a possible motive.
