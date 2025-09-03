3 juveniles, including suspect, critically injured in shooting at Colorado high school

Three people were shot at Evergreen High School in Colorado and taken to a hospital, including the suspected shooter, according to officials.

The shooting was reported at 12:24 p.m. on Wednesday as an active shooter situation at Evergreen High School in Jefferson County, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said. Authorities believe the incident occurred outside the school but on school grounds.

At least three juveniles, including the suspected shooter, were taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to authorities. A possible fourth person may also have been transported from a nearby location with injuries believed to have occurred while fleeing the shooting.

Officials did not confirm how the suspect was wounded but said they believe no police shots were fired during the incident.

Article continues below the player

The identities and ages of the victims have not been released, and the suspect’s identity and motive remain under investigation.

Evergreen is a mountain community west of Denver, located along Interstate 70 in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.

The shooting happened within minutes of the attack that killed conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at a university in Utah, though authorities said there is no indication the two incidents are connected.