Legal
3 juveniles, including suspect, critically injured in shooting at Colorado high school
Three people were shot at Evergreen High School in Colorado and taken to a hospital, including the suspected shooter, according to officials.
The shooting was reported at 12:24 p.m. on Wednesday as an active shooter situation at Evergreen High School in Jefferson County, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said. Authorities believe the incident occurred outside the school but on school grounds.
At least three juveniles, including the suspected shooter, were taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to authorities. A possible fourth person may also have been transported from a nearby location with injuries believed to have occurred while fleeing the shooting.
Officials did not confirm how the suspect was wounded but said they believe no police shots were fired during the incident.
The identities and ages of the victims have not been released, and the suspect’s identity and motive remain under investigation.
Evergreen is a mountain community west of Denver, located along Interstate 70 in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.
The shooting happened within minutes of the attack that killed conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at a university in Utah, though authorities said there is no indication the two incidents are connected.
3 juveniles, including suspect, critically injured in shooting at Colorado high school
FLASH: Charlie Kirk shot and killed at Utah university event, Trump says
Tennessee man pleads guilty to plotting drone attack on Nashville energy facility
UK police alert helps foil planned school attack in Ukraine
Most Viewed
-
Breaking News1 day ago
Poland engages drones violating airspace; says it is in contact with NATO
-
Health1 day ago
Swedish Health Minister Elisabet Lann collapses at press conference
-
Legal3 days ago
California Amber Alert: 1-year-old Enzo Antonescu abducted at Target in City of Industry
-
World3 days ago
WestJet flight from Toronto makes hard landing in St. Maarten
-
Legal3 days ago
At least 5 shot near restaurant in Cleveland, Ohio
-
US News1 week ago
New Hampshire State Police provide update on crash that injured Rudy Giuliani
-
US News2 days ago
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes off Oregon coast; no tsunami threat
-
US News1 week ago
8-year-old injured after shark bite in the Florida Keys