8-year-old injured after shark bite in the Florida Keys

An 8-year-old boy was bitten by a shark in the Florida Keys, according to officials. He was airlifted to a Miami hospital, and his condition has not been released.

The incident occurred at about 3:24 p.m. on Monday on the oceanside of Key Largo, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The child was airlifted by Trauma Star to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami for treatment.

The sheriff’s office said the boy was snorkeling when the incident occurred. Officials told the Miami Herald he was on Horseshoe Reef when he was bitten above the knee. He underwent surgery, but his condition has not been disclosed.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were notified of the incident.

According to the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File, there were 47 unprovoked bites worldwide in 2024, down from the previous year and well below the 10-year average of 70. Four of the attacks were fatal.

The United States accounted for 29 incidents, including 14 in Florida. Eight of those occurred in Volusia County, often referred to as the shark bite capital of the world. Most attacks are not fatal and typically happen in shallow waters where sharks hunt for fish.

In July, a Canadian tourist was hospitalized after being bitten by a shark at Hollywood Beach, a popular destination north of Miami.