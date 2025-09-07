About 70 injured in mass crashes at cycling race in Germany

Around 70 riders were injured in mass crashes during a cycling race in southern Germany, according to police. Authorities said several of the cyclists suffered serious injuries.

The accidents happened around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday during the RiderMan cycling event in the Black Forest region near the town of Bad Dürrheim, authorities in Konstanz said.

Police said the first crash occurred when a large group of riders bunched together in a curve, sending cyclists tumbling across the road. A second pileup followed as others slowed behind them.

Emergency services launched a large-scale response, with four rescue helicopters and numerous ambulances deployed to treat the injured.

Article continues below the player

Police said between 15 and 20 riders were seriously hurt, while 20 to 25 others sustained minor injuries. Dozens more suffered scrapes and bruises but did not require hospitalization.

Officials said no outside interference was involved in the crashes. Organizers canceled the remaining races and ended the event early.

The RiderMan typically attracts more than 1,000 amateur and semi-professional cyclists from across Europe. It takes place in Bad Dürrheim, a town about 90 miles southwest of Stuttgart near the Swiss border.