Amber Alert: Colt and Bradley Brussel missing from Arkansas, may be in Florida

An Arkansas Amber Alert has been issued for 8-year-old Colt Ryder Brussel and 5-year-old Bradley Browning Brussel after they were allegedly taken by their non-custodial father, local officials say. They’re believed to have traveled to Florida.

Colt and Bradley, both from Faulkner County, were last seen at around 6 a.m. on September 20 at a home on Wye Mountain Estate Loop in Bigelow. They are since believed to have been taken to Florida.

Arkansas State Police said the boys are believed to have been taken by their non-custodial father, 39-year-old Phillip Andrew Brussel. Details about the circumstances of their disappearance were not immediately released.

Brussel is believed to have taken the children in a red 2016 Chrysler Town & Country minivan with Arkansas license plate number USAMVCT. A novelty plate on the front reads: “SPOILED AND PROUD OF IT.” The vehicle has been reported stolen.

Brussel is described as a 39-year-old bald male with a brown beard and hazel, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 245 pounds. He does not have custody of the children.

Colt is described as an 8-year-old white male with sandy blonde hair and blue eyes, standing 4 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. Bradley is a 5-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 3 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 60 pounds.

Anyone who sees Brussel, Colt, Bradley or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office at (501) 450-4914 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert.