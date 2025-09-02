Belgium to recognize State of Palestine at UN, announces sanctions on Israel

Belgium will recognize the State of Palestine during the United Nations General Assembly this month and impose new sanctions on Israel, according to officials.

In a statement on Monday, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot said the country “had to take strong decisions” in response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and what he described as Israeli violations of international law.

Prévot said the measures aim to increase pressure on both the Israeli government and Hamas, while reaffirming Belgium’s support for a two-state solution.

Among the measures outlined are 12 national-level sanctions, including a ban on the import of goods from Israeli settlements, restrictions on government contracts with Israeli companies, limits on consular assistance for Belgians living in settlements deemed illegal under international law, and entry bans on two Israeli ministers, several violent settlers, and Hamas leaders.

Article continues below the player

Belgium will also seek support within the European Union to suspend cooperation with Israel, including research programs and its EU association agreement.

Prévot said Belgium would formally recognize Palestine in coordination with France and Saudi Arabia, calling it a “strong political and diplomatic signal” to preserve the possibility of a two-state solution.

He added that the administrative act of recognition would be finalized once all hostages taken by Hamas on October 7, 2023, are released and Hamas no longer exercises authority in Palestinian governance.

Belgium’s decision follows similar announcements in recent weeks from Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. Canada said its recognition is contingent on Palestinian reforms and the exclusion of Hamas from future governance.

Nearly 150 countries worldwide already recognize the State of Palestine.

At the same time, Prévot stressed Belgium’s opposition to antisemitism and said new initiatives would be introduced domestically to counter extremism.

Advertisment1

“It is not about sanctioning the Israeli people,” Prévot said, “but about ensuring that international and humanitarian law are respected.”