Giorgio Armani, legendary Italian fashion designer, dies at 91

Italian designer Giorgio Armani, the founder of the Armani fashion empire and one of the most influential figures in modern style, has died at the age of 91, the Armani Group announced.

In a statement on social media on Thursday, the company said Armani passed away peacefully in Milan, surrounded by loved ones. “Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects,” the group said.

Armani, known for his minimalist elegance and sharp tailoring, built one of the most recognized luxury brands in the world. His work reshaped menswear in the 1980s with deconstructed suits. His clothes became synonymous with understated glamour, worn by Hollywood actors, athletes, and world leaders.

Born in 1934 in Piacenza, Italy, Armani began his career in fashion as a window dresser before moving into design. In 1975, he launched his own company with Sergio Galeotti, which grew into an empire spanning clothing, accessories, fragrances, furniture, and hotels.

Forbes estimates his fortune at several billion dollars, making him one of the wealthiest and most independent designers in the industry.

Armani’s designs were a fixture on red carpets and in films, most famously in American Gigolo (1980), where Richard Gere wore his tailored suits, cementing the brand’s place in popular culture.

Beyond fashion, Armani was deeply tied to Milan, his adopted city, and supported community projects, hospitals, and cultural institutions.

Over five decades, Armani maintained full control of his company, unusual in an industry where most luxury houses are absorbed by conglomerates. He was widely admired for his independence, discipline, and relentless attention to detail, earning the respectful nickname Il Signor Armani, the group said.

The Armani Group said his family and employees will carry the company forward “in respect and continuity of these values.”

Armani, who never married and had no children, is survived by extended family and the company he built, which will continue under their stewardship. His funeral will be private, while a funeral chamber will be open to the public in Milan on September 6 and 7.

