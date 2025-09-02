House Oversight Committee releases more than 33,000 pages of Epstein records

The House Oversight Committee has released 33,295 pages of records related to Jeffrey Epstein, the panel announced on Tuesday.

The documents were provided by the U.S. Department of Justice following a subpoena issued by Chairman James Comer on August 5. The department said it will continue producing records while ensuring that the identities of victims and any child sexual abuse material remain redacted.

Researchers and journalists are expected to analyze the documents [available here] in the coming days to determine whether they contain new revelations.

In August, a federal judge in New York rejected efforts to unseal additional grand jury transcripts and exhibits, ruling that the materials should remain sealed to protect victims’ privacy.

Judge Richard M. Berman noted that “not a single victim was called to testify before the Epstein grand jury,” and said the information under seal was limited compared to what remains with the Justice Department.

In July, the department stated that Epstein did not maintain a “client list” and said no additional investigative files would be made public, reversing earlier suggestions from Attorney General Pam Bondi that such material existed.

President Donald Trump has downplayed the issue, calling it “pretty boring stuff” and criticizing media coverage.