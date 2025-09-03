Lisbon tram accident kills at least 15, injures 23

At least 15 people were killed and 23 others injured when Lisbon’s historic Glória funicular derailed and crashed, according to officials. The cause of the accident has not yet been determined.

The accident happened on Wednesday when the funicular, a century-old tram that connects historic districts in Lisbon, went off the tracks and collided with a building, authorities said.

Emergency officials said at least 15 people were killed and 23 others injured. Five of the injured are in serious condition.

Among the injured was a three-year-old boy, whose condition is not life-threatening, according to CNN Portugal. Authorities have not released the nationalities of those killed or injured.

Witness Teresa d’Avó told SIC Notícias she saw the funicular “out of control” before it “crashed with brutal force into a building and came apart.”

“It crashed with enormous force, it was something shocking,” d’Avó said. “It had no brakes at all.”

Preliminary reports suggest the cable may have snapped, though this has not been officially confirmed. Authorities said an investigation will determine the cause of the derailment.

In a statement, the Portuguese government expressed “deep sorrow” over the accident. It said emergency, civil protection, police, and transport authorities responded immediately and will continue to provide support. A national day of mourning has also been declared for Thursday.

The Glória funicular, which has linked Lisbon’s Restauradores Square with the Bairro Alto district since 1885, is one of the city’s most iconic modes of transport and a popular tourist attraction. The tram, which can carry up to 42 passengers, makes multiple daily trips up and down the steep hill.