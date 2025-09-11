Man accused of beheading coworker at Dallas motel

A man was arrested after allegedly beheading a coworker during a stabbing attack at a Dallas motel, according to officials and local media.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Downtown Suites on Samuell Boulevard, about 1.6 miles from Cotton Bowl Stadium. Dallas police said the suspect attacked the victim with a bladed weapon multiple times.

The victim, identified as 50-year-old Chandra Nagamallaiah, died at the scene. The suspect, 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, was taken into custody and charged with capital murder.

“Even though he was armed with a bladed weapon, the officers showed restraint and used minimal force to apprehend him,” Dallas Police Assistant Chief Terrance Rhodes said.

A witness told KTVT that both Nagamallaiah and Cobos-Martinez worked at the motel. The witness said the suspect chased the victim with a machete, struck him multiple times, and then cut off his head.

KXAS, citing investigators and a witness, reported that the suspect placed the victim’s head in a trash container.

A witness told the outlet that his son tried to intervene with a bat but was unable to stop the attack. The station reported that the suspect was seen wearing a blood-soaked shirt as police arrested him.

Police have not confirmed reports of a beheading. The investigation remains ongoing.