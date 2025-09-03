Legal
Man arrested after threats at California Catholic church; weapons found in car
An Alabama man allegedly made threats against a Catholic monastery in California and was later found with body armor, high-capacity magazines, brass knuckles, and knives in his vehicle, according to officials.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department said 38-year-old Joshua Michael Richardson of Alabama sent threatening emails to St. Michael’s Abbey in Silverado Canyon and later appeared at the church in person, where he made additional threats that were reported by a priest.
Deputies detained Richardson on suspicion of making criminal threats. He was booked into the Orange County Jail without further incident.
Investigators said a search of his vehicle uncovered body armor, high-capacity magazines, brass knuckles, and knives.
The motive for the threats is not yet known, and the investigation remains ongoing. The sheriff’s office urged the public to report suspicious behavior, noting that “your call could stop a crime before it happens.”
The arrest comes less than a week after a mass shooting at a Catholic elementary school in Minneapolis, where a 23-year-old transgender person opened fire during morning mass, killing two children and injuring at least 21 others.
