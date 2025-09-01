New Hampshire State Police provide update on crash that injured Rudy Giuliani

New Hampshire State Police released additional details about a weekend crash on Interstate 93 that left Rudy Giuliani and two others injured.

State Police said on Monday that Giuliani and his driver, Theodore Goodman, were traveling on Interstate 93 southbound on Saturday night when they stopped to assist a woman who reported being the victim of domestic violence. Goodman called 911 just after 9 p.m., and both men remained with the woman until troopers arrived before leaving the area.

Minutes later, Giuliani and Goodman were back on the highway heading northbound when their Ford Bronco was struck from behind by a Honda HR-V at mile marker 23.2, nearly opposite the domestic violence scene, according to state police. Both vehicles went into the median and were heavily damaged.

Troopers already on the southbound side of the interstate witnessed the crash and crossed over to provide aid. Giuliani, Goodman, and the Honda’s driver, 19-year-old Lauren Kemp of Concord, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospitals.

State Police said the driver who struck Giuliani’s vehicle had no connection to the domestic violence case.

The crash remains under investigation, including whether distraction from the earlier incident was a factor. Video from dashboard and police body cameras are being reviewed, and no charges have been filed.

Giuliani’s security chief, Michael Ragusa, said on Monday that the former mayor’s condition “continues to improve” and that he is expected to be discharged in the coming days. Giuliani suffered a fractured thoracic vertebra, lacerations, and injuries to his arm and leg.

President Trump announced on Truth Social that Giuliani will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, calling him “the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot.”