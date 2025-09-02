Tropical wave in Atlantic could develop into next storm of the season

Forecasters are monitoring a tropical wave over the far eastern Atlantic that could gradually develop into a tropical depression later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The disturbance, located south of the Cabo Verde Islands off the coast of West Africa, is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms while moving west at about 15 mph, the NHC said on Monday.

Forecasters say conditions are favorable for gradual development, with a 10 percent chance of formation within 48 hours and a 60 percent chance over the next week.

In its tropical weather discussion, the NHC said the wave is expected to continue moving west to west-northwest across the eastern and central Atlantic throughout the week.

Article continues below the player

If the system strengthens into a tropical storm, it would be named Gabrielle, following Tropical Storm Fernand. So far in 2025, the Atlantic basin has produced six named storms, including one hurricane, Erin.

NOAA has forecast an above-normal season, with 13 to 18 named storms, 5 to 9 hurricanes, and 2 to 5 major hurricanes expected through November 30. The agency cited warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic and Caribbean, along with an active West African monsoon, as key factors supporting storm activity.