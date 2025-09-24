On 17th of September, a twelve-foot gilded effigy of Donald Trump materialized on the terrace of the U.S. Capitol, his right hand improbably clutching a life-sized golden Bitcoin. Established on 3rd Street NW just hours preceding the Federal Reserve’s surprise rate reduction, the statue commanded immediate attention; tourists and commuters alike paused, some to photograph the quasi-religious tableau, others to ponder the implications of its spectacle. The artwork was incubated by a collective of cryptocurrency proponents, who, with muted fanfare, declared their intention to animate a debate on the entanglement of money and authority.

Though the statue’s lifespan proved ephemeral, its conceptual payload retained currency.

With the left hand framing the Capitol dome and the right extending toward Kryptonian heights, the presidential likeness positioned itself as a willing oracle of dollar and Bitcoin alike. The accompanying manifesto, distributed in a minimalist pamphlet form, candidly asserted the installation’s chief objective: to interrogate the authority of the state in the governance of currency, at a historical juncture wherein decentralized money is forging adoption within legacy and nascent markets alike.

Bitcoin is no longer confined to investment portfolios. It’s being used in real transactions, including in the online gambling space. Bitcoin casinos are a growing part of that trend, offering quick payments, privacy, and access without relying on traditional banks. This type of use helps explain why crypto remains a hot topic, not only among tech enthusiasts but also in broader financial circles.

Just after the statue went up, the Federal Reserve delivered its widely anticipated announcement. The central bank lowered its benchmark interest rate from 4.3 percent to 4.1 percent. It’s the first cut since December 2024. Fed Chair Jerome Powell cited easing inflation and weaker job growth as key factors. He also said that further reductions may follow before the end of the year, though no timeline was guaranteed.

Markets responded with cautious optimism. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose slightly by late afternoon, while bond yields dipped. Investors seemed to welcome the Fed’s move, even if some had hoped for a larger cut or a clearer outlook for 2026. The timing of the Trump statue installation gave the day’s financial news an extra layer of symbolism, even if unofficial.

Trump has expressed skepticism about Bitcoin in the past, once calling it a threat to the dollar. But more recently, his comments have softened, and many in the crypto community see him as a potential ally, or at least someone less likely to impose strict regulations. The statue, whether seen as satire or support, plays into that narrative.

By 4 p.m., the artwork had been taken down. Capitol police didn’t intervene during its display, and organizers said they had no plans for a permanent installation. Still, the image of a former president holding a digital coin just steps from Congress left an impression.

For some, it was a publicity stunt. For others, a reminder that debates about money aren’t limited to boardrooms or trading floors anymore. As crypto continues to be part of national discussion, moments like this show just how public and visible that debate has become.