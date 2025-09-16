Trump grants TikTok extension as ownership deal advances

President Donald Trump has issued a new executive order extending the enforcement delay of a law targeting TikTok until December 16, allowing more time for negotiations on a U.S.-based ownership structure for the app, according to the White House.

The order, signed on Tuesday, directs the Department of Justice not to enforce the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act or impose penalties during the extension period.

According to the Wall Street Journal, cited by Reuters, a framework under discussion would place TikTok’s U.S. operations under a new company controlled by an investor group including Oracle, Silver Lake, and Andreessen Horowitz.

The report said U.S. investors would hold about 80% of the stake, with the remainder owned by Chinese shareholders. The new company would have a board dominated by American members, one of whom would be appointed by the U.S. government.

Article continues below the player

Oracle would manage U.S. user data at its Texas facilities. The report noted the terms could still change as talks with China continue.

Tuesday’s order marks the fourth extension since Trump took office in January. TikTok has been under a nationwide ban since January 19, when its parent company ByteDance failed to divest by the legal deadline set under the 2024 law. The app returned to service on January 20 after Trump granted an initial 75-day reprieve, followed by subsequent extensions in April and June.

Trump has said he does not want TikTok to be shut down but insists the platform must operate under U.S. ownership to protect user data and address national security concerns.