Trump suggests revoking Rosie O’Donnell’s citizenship

President Trump said he is considering revoking the U.S. citizenship of actress and comedian Rosie O’Donnell, a longtime critic of his administration.

“As previously mentioned, we are giving serious thought to taking away Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship,” Trump said in a social media post on Wednesday night. “She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so!”

The exchange comes shortly after O’Donnell apologized for incorrectly alleging that the gunman in last week’s Minneapolis Catholic school shooting was a supporter of Trump.

“I did not do my due diligence before I made that emotional statement, and I said things about the shooter that were incorrect,” she said in a video posted Sunday. Two children were killed and 18 people, mostly children, were wounded in the attack.

Article continues below the player

O’Donnell has been a frequent critic of Trump and his administration, and in recent weeks she has shared posts about the Justice Department’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case and Trump’s ties to the financier.

O’Donnell, 63, is an actress, comedian, and former talk show host who was born in Commack, New York, and rose to prominence in the 1990s.

She has clashed publicly with Trump for nearly two decades, with Trump repeatedly targeting her in interviews and on social media. Their feud dates back to 2006, when O’Donnell mocked Trump on The View and he responded by calling her names and questioning her career.

Earlier this year, O’Donnell moved to Ireland with her 12-year-old child, citing political concerns in the U.S. following Trump’s re-election. O’Donnell, whose grandparents were Irish, has settled in Dublin and is in the process of applying for Irish citizenship.

While Trump said he is considering revoking O’Donnell’s citizenship, U.S. law does not grant the president that authority. Citizenship can only be stripped in rare circumstances through federal courts, such as fraud in the naturalization process or certain acts of treason.