All-clear at West County Mall near St. Louis after fears of a shooting

West County Center in Des Peres, just west of St. Louis in Missouri, was placed on lockdown Saturday after reports of a possible shooting, according to witnesses and local officials. Police later issued an all-clear and said no shots were fired.

The incident began at around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday when officers received calls about shots being fired at the mall, leading to fears of an active shooter. It was later determined that no shots had actually been fired.

Witnesses said a group of people was fighting in the food court when they heard what sounded like gunshots, prompting people to run for shelter. Other witnesses said those noises were caused by glass breaking and tables and chairs being knocked over.

The mall was put on lockdown while officers searched the mall. A suspect, who was apparently involved in the fight, was taken into custody and the all-clear was issued just before 3 p.m. There were no reports of injuries.

“Our investigation of the scene did not support the original call for shots fired. However, there was a physical altercation between subjects near the food court,” the Des Peres Public Safety Department said in a statement. “This investigation is continuing and at this time there are no injuries related to the original report.”

West County Center dates back to 1969, but the current structure with more than 100 stores and restaurants opened in 2001. Anchor stores include Macy’s Nordstrom, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and JCPenney.