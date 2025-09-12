Wisconsin Amber Alert: Ruby Lehman missing from Portage County

A Wisconsin Amber Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Ruby R. Lehman after she was allegedly taken from a home in Almond in Portage County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Ruby was last seen at her grandmother’s house in Almond on Thursday. Shortly after arriving home from school a suspect vehicle, believed to be driven by her uncle Jordan, stopped briefly at the residence and then left. Ruby has not been seen since.

The suspect is 34-year-old Jordan A. Coyle, who has red hair and blue eyes, standing 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 246 pounds. He has a beard, mustache, and a peace symbol tattooed on his left breast, as well as a dinosaur, puppy, butterfly and a cat tattooed on his arm.

The suspect vehicle is a white 2001 Ford F250 truck with Wisconsin license plate WC2249.

Article continues below the player

Ruby is described as a 6-year-old white female with brown hair and green eyes, standing 4 feet tall and weighing 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a lavender dress with smiley faces and white shoes with Lilo & Stitch on them.

Anyone who sees Ruby, Coyle or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at 715-346-1400 if you have any other information that could help investigators in their search.

This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.