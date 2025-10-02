2 men charged in attack on ‘Big Balls’ DOGE staffer in Washington, D.C.

Two men have been charged in connection with the assault and attempted carjacking of Edward “Big Balls” Coristine, a former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) staffer, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said 19-year-old Laurence Cotton-Powell of Washington, D.C., and 18-year-old Anthony Taylor of Temple Hills, Maryland, were arrested over the weekend and charged with attempted unarmed carjacking, two counts of robbery, and two counts of assault with intent to commit robbery.

Both men are also accused of taking part in a separate attack and robbery of another man outside a Sunoco gas station on U Street shortly before the assault on the DOGE staffer in early August.

According to court documents, the suspects were part of a larger group that assaulted the victim and his friends, stole a watch and a shoe, and then continued toward Swann Street, where they attacked the DOGE employee minutes later.

Investigators said the DOGE staffer, identified by media outlets as Edward Coristine, was walking a woman to her car when the group approached. Coristine pushed the woman into the vehicle and attempted to protect her as the attackers punched and kicked him, demanding the car.

Police said an officer on patrol arrived as the group was assaulting Coristine, prompting the suspects to flee. Two 15-year-olds were arrested at the scene.

According to the Justice Department, both Cotton-Powell and Taylor later admitted to participating in the attacks during interviews with police. Cotton-Powell allegedly confessed to kicking and punching both victims, while Taylor admitted to demanding the keys from the DOGE staffer and assaulting him.

During a press briefing on Monday, Attorney Pirro said Cotton-Powell had previously been sentenced on April 3 for felony attempted robbery, with prosecutors seeking jail time. Pirro accused Judge McLean and another unnamed judge of being lenient toward him and granting probation.

“So after a felony attempted robbery conviction, after a violation of probation, after a second crime, after a second conviction, after no compliance with CSOSA (the Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency), the judges say ‘do better,’ and they let him go. And guess what, he’s at it again,” Pirro said.

Pirro added that her office was not aware of any prior criminal history for the co-defendant, Taylor. Cotton-Powell made his initial court appearance on Friday, and Taylor appeared the following day.