4 dead, including suspect, in shooting spree across Houston area
A shooting spree across the Houston area has left four people dead, including the suspect, according to authorities. The connection between the victims and the gunman remains under investigation.
The series of shootings began on Wednesday shortly before 1 p.m. in Sugar Land, a suburb southwest of Houston, where police found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds in a white SUV on Dairy Ashford Road.
The victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, the Sugar Land Police Department said. Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other and described the shooting as a domestic-related incident, not road-rage violence, as initially reported by police.
About an hour later, Houston police received reports of gunfire at a mechanic shop on Fondren Road, roughly 20 miles north of Sugar Land.
Lt. Larry Crowson said the suspect, driving a gray Ford Escape that matched the description from the earlier shooting, shot a mechanic during an altercation and then fatally shot a witness who began filming him as he fled the scene.
Minutes later, officers responding to another call on Creekbend Drive found the suspected gunman dead inside his vehicle from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
In total, police confirmed the deaths of two men at the mechanic shop, one woman in Sugar Land, and the suspect. Authorities have not released the names of the victims or the shooter.
Sugar Land, located about 20 miles southwest of downtown Houston, is a suburban city in Fort Bend County. Both police departments are coordinating their investigations to determine the motive and connection between the incidents.
