Death toll rises to 64, at least 65 missing after severe flooding in Mexico

The death toll from days of heavy rain and flooding in Mexico has risen to 64, with at least 65 people still unaccounted for across five states, according to Mexican officials.

Laura Velázquez Alzúa, Mexico’s National Civil Protection Agency coordinator, said the torrential rains between October 6 and 9 caused major rivers and streams to overflow in Veracruz, Hidalgo, Puebla, Querétaro, and San Luis Potosí.

The heaviest rainfall was recorded in Veracruz and Puebla, where precipitation exceeded 280 millimeters.

Veracruz reported 29 deaths and 18 missing, Hidalgo 21 deaths and 43 missing, Puebla 13 deaths and four missing, and Querétaro one death, according to the latest figures.

The flooding, fueled by the combined effects of Tropical Storm Raymond and Hurricane Priscilla, has caused widespread damage to homes, roads, and crops. Federal authorities said more than 15,000 people have been evacuated, while search and rescue operations continue in the hardest-hit areas.

The floods rank among the deadliest in Mexico in recent years, with several municipalities in Veracruz, Puebla, and Hidalgo still under emergency declarations as recovery efforts continue.