World
Death toll rises to 72 after earthquake in the Philippines
The death toll from the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck the Philippines on Tuesday night has risen to over 70, according to officials.
The Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Wednesday that 72 people were killed in the earthquake, including 30 in Bogo City, 22 in San Remigio, 12 in Medellin, five in Tabogon, and one each in Sogod, Tabuelan, and Borbon.
Officials warned that the number could rise further as search and rescue operations continue in affected areas.
The earthquake struck at 9:59 p.m. local time on Tuesday and was centered in the Visayas region, according to the United States Geological Survey, with the epicenter about 12 kilometers (7.3 miles) from the town of Calape and 18 kilometers (11 miles) from the city of Bogo in Central Visayas province.
Local officials reported widespread destruction, including collapsed buildings and damaged infrastructure. In Cebu City, a shopping mall was damaged and a fire was reported. Earlier reports confirmed that children and first responders were among those killed when homes and a gymnasium collapsed.
This is the deadliest earthquake to strike the Philippines since 2013, when a magnitude 7.2 quake hit Bohol province, killing more than 200 people and destroying centuries-old churches and other structures.
Death toll rises to 72 after earthquake in the Philippines
Minnesota man pleads guilty to attempting to support ISIS
Colombia to expel Israeli diplomats after nationals detained on Gaza flotilla
At least 30 killed in church scaffolding collapse in Ethiopia
Most Viewed
-
Legal4 days ago
3 killed after gunman on boat opens fire at Southport, NC restaurant
-
US News3 days ago
At least 10 people shot at Mormon Church in Michigan, others missing
-
World1 week ago
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Venezuela; strong shaking reported
-
Legal6 days ago
Top Model USA among 3 dead in murder-suicide outside El Paso police HQ
-
World1 week ago
Gang clash in Ecuador prison leaves 14 dead
-
Legal1 week ago
Florida man arraigned in plot to bomb New York Stock Exchange
-
World1 week ago
Bee swarm in northern Mexico leaves 2 dead, 2 seriously injured
-
Legal6 days ago
Amber Alert: Colt and Bradley Brussel missing from Arkansas, may be in Florida