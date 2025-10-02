Death toll rises to 72 after earthquake in the Philippines

The death toll from the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck the Philippines on Tuesday night has risen to over 70, according to officials.

The Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Wednesday that 72 people were killed in the earthquake, including 30 in Bogo City, 22 in San Remigio, 12 in Medellin, five in Tabogon, and one each in Sogod, Tabuelan, and Borbon.

Officials warned that the number could rise further as search and rescue operations continue in affected areas.

The earthquake struck at 9:59 p.m. local time on Tuesday and was centered in the Visayas region, according to the United States Geological Survey, with the epicenter about 12 kilometers (7.3 miles) from the town of Calape and 18 kilometers (11 miles) from the city of Bogo in Central Visayas province.

Article continues below the player

Local officials reported widespread destruction, including collapsed buildings and damaged infrastructure. In Cebu City, a shopping mall was damaged and a fire was reported. Earlier reports confirmed that children and first responders were among those killed when homes and a gymnasium collapsed.

This is the deadliest earthquake to strike the Philippines since 2013, when a magnitude 7.2 quake hit Bohol province, killing more than 200 people and destroying centuries-old churches and other structures.