Federal agent, suspect wounded in Los Angeles immigration operation

A federal agent and a man targeted in an immigration enforcement operation were wounded by gunfire during a confrontation in Los Angeles, according to officials.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning in the 400 block of East 20th Street in the city’s Historic South-Central neighborhood, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

According to KTLA, a U.S. Marshal was shot in the hand, apparently by a ricochet, while the suspect, described by officials as an undocumented immigrant, was shot in the elbow. Both were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino confirmed that agents and an evidence response team are on the scene and working with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Article continues below the player

U.S. Marshals said in a statement that the agency was assisting ICE officers in arresting a suspect “wanted for illegal entry.” “A Deputy U.S. Marshal sustained non-life-threatening injuries during an immigration enforcement operation,” the agency said.

Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the suspect was shot after ramming an ICE vehicle in an attempt to flee during a targeted enforcement traffic stop.

“Fearing for the safety of the public and law enforcement, our officers followed their training and fired defensive shots,” McLaughlin said, noting that both the suspect and the officer were struck during the exchange.

McLaughlin added that the suspect had previously escaped from custody and criticized “sanctuary politicians and activists” for encouraging resistance to arrest, which she said endangers both officers and the public.

The FBI said its Evidence Response Team is processing the scene, and the investigation remains ongoing.