US News
Medical helicopter crashes onto highway in Sacramento, California
A helicopter has crashed onto Highway 50 in Sacramento, California, injuring several people, according to local media.
The aircraft crashed Monday evening, and photos from the scene show the wreckage of a REACH Air Medical Services helicopter with registration number N414RX. Flight-tracking data from Flightradar24 indicates it had just taken off from UC Davis Medical Center before crashing onto the highway.
Several injuries have been reported, according to KCRA. No deaths have been confirmed, and it is unclear how many people were on board or if any vehicles were struck.
A video shared on social media appeared to show the helicopter flying at a low altitude before shaking moments before impact, then crashing onto its side on the highway as smoke rose from the wreckage.
Aerial footage from KCRA showed a large debris field scattered across the eastbound lanes of Highway 50, which have been closed as emergency crews respond. The cause of the crash is currently unknown.
