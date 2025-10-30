Entertainment
Hello Kitty to star in first Hollywood film from Warner Bros. in 2028
Hello Kitty will make her Hollywood debut in an animated film produced by Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and New Line Cinema, set for global release on July 21, 2028, according to a statement from Sanrio, the Japanese company that created the character.
The film will mark the first big-screen appearance for Hello Kitty and other Sanrio characters, nearly 50 years after the franchise was created. Sanrio said the project is currently in development and will focus on themes of “friendship and connection.”
In its statement, Sanrio called the project “a significant milestone” and said it was “delighted to finally bring Hello Kitty and other beloved Sanrio characters to audiences around the world.”
Hello Kitty was created in 1974 by Japanese designer Yuko Shimizu and has since become one of the most recognizable characters in the world, appearing on more than 50,000 products sold in over 130 countries.
Over the years, Sanrio has expanded the franchise beyond merchandise to include television series, theme parks, and global partnerships.
Hello Hollywood 🎀🌴🎬⁰#HelloKittyMovie is coming to theaters July 21, 2028! pic.twitter.com/8n5QlEeC2k— Warner Bros. (@warnerbros) October 30, 2025
