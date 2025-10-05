Hundreds of trekkers rescued after blizzard near Mount Everest in Tibet

Hundreds of trekkers stranded by heavy snowfall near the eastern face of Mount Everest in Tibet have been guided to safety, according to Chinese state media.

Authorities in Dingri County, part of the city of Shigatse, said 350 hikers have safely reached a reception point in the township of Qudang, where they were found to be in good condition and have been properly accommodated, CCTV reported.

Contact has been made with more than 200 additional trekkers, who are being escorted to safety with the help of local rescue teams.

The trekkers were caught in the remote Karma Valley, which leads to the eastern Kangshung face of Everest, when a snowstorm hit the region on Friday night and continued into Saturday. The area sits at an average elevation of about 4,200 meters (13,800 feet).

The incident occurred during China’s weeklong National Day holiday, when hundreds of visitors were in the region for trekking and sightseeing. Rescue operations have involved local officials, police, and villagers working to clear snow-blocked routes, according to Chinese media.

Unusually heavy rain and snow have affected parts of the Himalayas in recent days, with Chinese and Indian authorities reporting disrupted travel and difficult conditions at high altitudes.