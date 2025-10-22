Hurricane watch issued for Haiti due to Tropical Storm Melissa

Tropical Storm Melissa is moving across the Caribbean Sea and is expected to bring heavy rainfall and possible hurricane conditions to parts of Haiti and Jamaica later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

As of Tuesday evening, the storm was located about 310 miles (505 kilometers) south-southwest of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 km/h) and gusts reaching higher speeds.

Melissa is moving west at about 15 mph (24 km/h) but is expected to slow down and turn northwest toward Haiti and Jamaica over the coming days, the NHC said.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Haiti’s southwestern peninsula, from the border with the Dominican Republic to Port-au-Prince, and a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Jamaica.

Article continues below the player

Forecasters said Melissa could bring 5 to 10 inches of rain to Haiti and the Dominican Republic through Friday, raising the risk of significant flash flooding and landslides. Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is also expected in Jamaica, Puerto Rico, and Aruba.

Melissa’s maximum winds are expected to strengthen gradually later this week, though forecasters noted the storm is being affected by strong wind shear and dry air.

The NHC said its structure remains asymmetric, with most tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 140 miles (220 kilometers) east of the center.

The agency said the storm’s path beyond Friday remains uncertain and will depend on how well it organizes in the coming days. “There is significant uncertainty in the track and intensity forecast of Melissa,” the NHC said.

Melissa is the 13th named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, which has produced four hurricanes so far, including two that reached Category 5 strength.