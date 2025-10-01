World
Israel intercepts Global Sumud Flotilla bound for Gaza
Israeli naval forces intercepted vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla as they sailed toward Gaza, with organizers claiming the boarding took place in international waters. The incident comes after weeks of escalating confrontations at sea.
The flotilla group said its vessel Alma and other boats were “illegally intercepted and boarded” late Wednesday. It reported that live-streams and communications were cut, and the status of participants and crew remained unconfirmed.
“This is an illegal attack on unarmed humanitarians,” the group said, calling on governments and international institutions to demand the safety and release of those on board.
Israel’s Foreign Ministry described the flotilla as a provocation, alleging ties to Hamas. In a statement, it said Israel, Italy, Greece, and the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem had offered the flotilla a way to deliver aid peacefully to Gaza but that the convoy refused.
“The flotilla is not interested in aid, but in provocation,” the ministry said, adding that the ships were warned they were approaching “an active combat zone” and violating a lawful naval blockade.
According to Israel, several vessels have been stopped and their passengers transferred to port. The ministry said participants, including climate activist Greta Thunberg, are “safe and healthy.”
The Global Sumud Flotilla, involving participants from dozens of countries, has described its mission as a civil initiative to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and to challenge Israel’s blockade. The group has reported multiple confrontations in recent weeks, including explosions, drones, and suspected attacks on its vessels in the Mediterranean and Tunisian waters.
No injuries after explosion triggers partial collapse at Bronx high-rise
Jane Goodall, renowned primatologist and conservationist, dies at 91
Federal agency sues Apple for allegedly firing Jewish employee over his faith
