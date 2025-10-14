Mexican cartels offering bounties to kill ICE and Border Patrol agents, DHS says

Criminal organizations in Mexico are allegedly offering cash rewards to kill U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents in Chicago, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

DHS said Tuesday that it has obtained credible intelligence indicating that Mexican cartels, working with “domestic extremist groups,” have placed bounties on federal officers. The plots reportedly include surveillance operations, doxxing, and targeted ambushes against law enforcement personnel.

In neighborhoods such as Pilsen and Little Village, Chicago gangs affiliated with groups like the Latin Kings have allegedly stationed spotters on rooftops with firearms and radios to track ICE and CBP activity in real time, according to the agency.

DHS said the surveillance has facilitated ambushes and disrupted operations, including recent immigration raids under “Operation Midway Blitz.”

The department said a structured bounty system was distributed by cartels to incentivize attacks, offering up to $2,000 for gathering or leaking agent information, $5,000 to $10,000 for kidnappings or assaults, and up to $50,000 for assassinations of senior officials.

The department added that Antifa groups in Portland and Chicago have provided logistical support by helping identify agents, staging protests, and interfering with deportation operations.

“These criminal networks are not just resisting the rule of law, they are waging an organized campaign of terror against the brave men and women who protect our borders and communities,” said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. “We will not back down from these threats, and every criminal, terrorist, and illegal alien will face American justice.”

DHS said it will not be deterred by the threats and urged local and state officials to end sanctuary policies that “embolden criminals.” The public is being asked to report suspicious activity such as rooftop surveillance or organized efforts to block federal operations.