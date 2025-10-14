World
Nearly 100 injured after trains collide in Slovakia
More than 90 people were injured, including at least seven seriously, when two passenger trains collided head-on in eastern Slovakia, according to emergency officials.
The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday near the village of Jablonov nad Turňou in the Rožňava district, where rescue crews worked for hours to free passengers and provide medical assistance, the Slovak Fire and Rescue Service said.
Around 100 people were on board the trains at the time of the collision, and all passengers and train operators were rescued and are now safe.
Officials said 91 people were assessed at the scene, including seven with serious injuries, 14 with moderate injuries, and 70 with minor injuries. No deaths were reported.
All of the injured were taken to nearby hospitals, and evacuation buses were used to transport lightly injured passengers.
Rescuers provided first aid, assisted paramedics and air ambulance crews, and used drones equipped with thermal cameras to search the crash site for additional victims and to monitor fire risks.
Firefighters also stopped leaking fluids from the damaged trains and implemented fire safety measures while assisting police at the scene.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
Former student stabs 3 staff members at education center near L.A.
Nearly 100 injured after trains collide in Slovakia
Madagascar president says he is in safe place after assassination attempt
42 killed after bus plunges down mountain pass in South Africa
Most Viewed
-
US News7 days ago
Medical helicopter crashes onto highway in Sacramento, California
-
Entertainment6 days ago
Reggaeton artist Zion hospitalized after ATV accident in Puerto Rico
-
World4 days ago
Gunmen open fire at concert in Peru, injuring members of popular band
-
World1 week ago
Tropical system likely to strengthen as it moves toward the Caribbean
-
US News1 week ago
June tornado in North Dakota upgraded to EF5; first in U.S. since 2013
-
Legal1 week ago
2 deputies wounded in Louisiana courthouse shooting
-
Legal1 week ago
Teen arrested after stepfather found decapitated inside NYC home
-
Legal5 days ago
4 found dead in San Francisco home in suspected murder-suicide