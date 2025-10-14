U.S. revokes visas of foreigners who celebrated Charlie Kirk’s assassination

The U.S. State Department has revoked the visas of several foreign nationals who publicly celebrated the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

In a series of posts Tuesday, the Department of State said it continues to identify visa holders who “wish death on Americans” and cited specific examples of individuals from Argentina, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, and Paraguay who made online remarks mocking or praising Kirk’s killing.

The State Department said each of the identified individuals has had their U.S. visa revoked.

“The United States has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans,” the department said, adding that President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio “will defend our borders, our culture, and our citizens by enforcing our immigration laws.”

Article continues below the player

The measures come amid a broader government response to Kirk’s assassination, which authorities have described as a politically motivated attack.

On September 22, President Trump issued an Executive Order, designating Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization and citing the assassination of Charlie Kirk as a key instance of “organized political violence.”

A follow-up National Security Presidential Memorandum on September 25 directed federal agencies, including the Justice Department and DHS, to prioritize investigations into domestic extremism, focusing on online radicalization through platforms like social media and encrypted chats.

Charlie Kirk, 31, was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. The gunman, identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was arrested after a brief manhunt and is being held without bail on charges including aggravated murder. Prosecutors have said Robinson could face the death penalty.