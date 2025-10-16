Uruguay legalizes euthanasia; becoming 3rd country in Latin America to do so

Uruguay has legalized euthanasia, becoming the third country in Latin America and the eleventh in the world to do so, following a Senate vote that capped years of debate over what supporters call the right to die with dignity.

The Senate approved the measure, known as the “dignified death” law, late Tuesday by a vote of 20 to 11. The bill had already been passed by Uruguay’s lower house earlier this year. It allows terminally ill patients experiencing unbearable suffering to request medical assistance to end their lives under strict safeguards.

Lawmakers from across the political spectrum supported the bill, including members of the left-leaning Broad Front coalition and some from the ruling National and Colorado parties. The law was championed by Senator Ope Pasquet, who had introduced a similar proposal several years ago.

Uruguay, a small South American nation of about 3.4 million people, has long been seen as one of the region’s most socially progressive countries. It was the first in Latin America to legalize same-sex marriage and marijuana, and one of the first to permit abortion under certain conditions.

Article continues below the player

With the passage of the law, Uruguay joins a small group of nations where euthanasia is legal, including the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Canada, New Zealand, and Colombia, as well as some jurisdictions in Australia.

A few others, such as several U.S. states, permit physician-assisted suicide under limited circumstances, which differs legally from euthanasia.

Uruguay’s new law will take effect after being signed by the president and published in the official gazette.