2 climbers found dead on New Zealand’s highest mountain, including U.S. tourist

Two climbers were found dead on New Zealand’s highest mountain after falling during a guided ascent, according to police. One of the victims is a U.S. citizen.

The incident occurred late Monday night on Aoraki Mount Cook as a guided group of four was climbing toward the summit, according to Canterbury Police. The accident was reported at approximately 11:20 p.m.

Police said the two climbers who died were part of a guided group made up of two New Zealand guides and two clients. One of the victims is a U.S. citizen, according to police. The climbers were found deceased at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday and were recovered around midday, police said.

The two surviving members of the group were located by a helicopter and were airlifted from the mountain at about 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday. Police said both were uninjured.

“We can now begin the process of returning these men to their families,” Canterbury Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Vicki Walker said. “I want to thank all of those involved in the rescue and recovery, it has been a difficult period, most of all for the families of the two climbers and the wider community.”

“We can confirm one of the climbers is from the United States of America, and we continue to work with the US consulate,” Walker added. The official said the matter has been referred to the Coroner and that formal identification is underway.

Aoraki Mount Cook is New Zealand’s highest peak at 12,218 feet and is a well-known destination for experienced mountaineers, including guided groups.