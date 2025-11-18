Legal
Arizona Border Patrol agent sentenced for helping drug loads cross from Mexico
A U.S. Border Patrol agent from Nogales, Arizona, has been sentenced to more than six years in federal prison for conspiring to help Mexican cartel smugglers move “loaded” vehicles through a southern Arizona checkpoint without inspection, according to federal prosecutors.
54-year-old Jorge J. Jimenez was ordered to serve 78 months in custody, pay a $15,000 fine, and pay a $100 special assessment, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona. Jimenez was previously convicted by a jury of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud.
Prosecutors said Jimenez, who had served as a United States Border Patrol agent since 2010, conspired with at least two individuals located in Mexico while he was assigned to the Interstate 19 checkpoint between June 2024 and early October 2024.
Prosecutors said Jimenez allowed pre-arranged “load” vehicles carrying drugs to pass through his designated lane without inspection and provided information about checkpoint activity to his contacts.
Jimenez expected to receive approximately $20,000 for his role, with payment to be delivered in Mexico.
“Law enforcement officers who aid cartels for their own profit betray their oaths and the United States” said United States Attorney Timothy Courchaine. “While this is the rare exception, border corruption allows dangerous drugs into the country and decreases public trust in the many outstanding men and women serving in law enforcement.”
The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General and the FBI conducted the investigation.
